Local farmers are grateful for the rain after tough season

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) -

Local farmers said they are grateful for the much-needed rain the area got Friday.

David Schrock, owner of Schrock Farms, said he has lived on a farm his entire life.

“We grow corn and soybeans mostly on farms that have been in our family for a long time,” Schrock said.

When he graduated high school in 1975, he started farming on his own; and his kids are now following in their dad’s footsteps.

Together they farm about 100 different fields in St. Joseph, Marshall and northwest Kosciusko counties, and own about two-thirds of what they farm.

This season though has been especially tough.

For example, planting got off to a late start.

“It’s a tough life and especially a year like this reminds you of what can happen. We started out very wet then got very dry...emotional ups and downs and a lot of people that just can’t handle it...It is hard work. It’s in the weather and you work a lot with things that you have no control over...Most of our fields have had six to eight inches of rain since we planted them that should been around 15 to 17 inches so that’s how deficit we are,” Schrock said.

Schrock said the rain on Friday was a miracle and said his farm in Bremen got around two and a half inches.

“Most of our corn will still benefit from this rain. The soybeans will definitely benefit from the rain,” Schrock said.

