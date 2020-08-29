Indiana’s Friday Night Football Week 2 scores and highlights
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
These are the scores for week two of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams:
Concord, 29, Jimtown, 23 - OT
East Noble, 15, NorthWood, 14
Fremont, 40, Prairie Hts., 0
Goshen, 43, South Bend Clay, 6
John Glenn, 24, South Bend Riley, 14
Mishawaka Marian, 35, Knox, 12
Churubusco, 43, Lakeland, 0
Michigan City, 42, Warsaw, 21
Elkhart, 35, Mishawaka, 28
New Prairie, 27, Culver Academy, 7
North Judson, 50, Caston, 8
Northridge, 42, South Bend St. Joseph, 0
Fairfield, 57, Osceola Grace, 6
Penn, 35, LaPorte, 14
Kokomo, 34, Plymouth, 18
Bremen, 41, South Bend Washington, 6
South Central, 28, Culver, 24
Tippecanoe Valley, 18, Northfield, 10
West Central, 34, South Newton, 20
Wawasee, 31, West Noble, 0
South Bend Adams, 50, Woodlan, 0
