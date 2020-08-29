Indiana’s Friday Night Football Week 2 scores and highlights

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

These are the scores for week two of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams:

Concord, 29, Jimtown, 23 - OT

East Noble, 15, NorthWood, 14

Fremont, 40, Prairie Hts., 0

Goshen, 43, South Bend Clay, 6

John Glenn, 24, South Bend Riley, 14

Mishawaka Marian, 35, Knox, 12

Churubusco, 43, Lakeland, 0

Michigan City, 42, Warsaw, 21

Elkhart, 35, Mishawaka, 28

New Prairie, 27, Culver Academy, 7

North Judson, 50, Caston, 8

Northridge, 42, South Bend St. Joseph, 0

Fairfield, 57, Osceola Grace, 6

Penn, 35, LaPorte, 14

Kokomo, 34, Plymouth, 18

Bremen, 41, South Bend Washington, 6

South Central, 28, Culver, 24

Tippecanoe Valley, 18, Northfield, 10

West Central, 34, South Newton, 20

Wawasee, 31, West Noble, 0

South Bend Adams, 50, Woodlan, 0

