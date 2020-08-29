Indiana reports 1,140 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more coronavirus deaths and 1,140 new cases on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.6%. (Friday: 5.2%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,066 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 92,434 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 832 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,164 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 841 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 688 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 618 new cases were reported.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

