Father arrested in Indiana infant’s shooting death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old Indiana man was arrested late Friday in the shooting death of his infant daughter.

The Courier & Press reports that Anthony Meriweather admitted to police that he fired a gun while handling it inside an apartment after initially saying the nine-month-old girl was hit by someone shooting from a car.

Meriweather is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

He was ordered to remain in jail without bond, and it was not clear Saturday if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

8/29/2020 11:41:13 AM (GMT -4:00)