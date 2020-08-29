Advertisement

Dangerous swimming on Lake Michigan continues Sunday, a dry and pleasant end to the weekend

: Dangerous swimming conditions will continue through Sunday on Lake Michigan. We do remain dry and sunny through Monday before our next chance of rain.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was not a good day to be in the water on lake Michigan. It might look very inviting but with big waves and strong currents, red flags were flying. These dangerous swimming conditions will again be present on Sunday. The winds will begin to subside, but 3-5 foot waves and rip currents will again be possible along all Lake Michigan beaches. So as always when the waves are high… stay dry!

Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine and a high in the middle to upper 70s across Michiana. The air will also feel very pleasant with low humidity and no chance of rain.

The work week will begin dry with temperatures hovering near the 80 degrees mark and a touch more humidity. The first few days of September, Tuesday and Wednesday there is a chance to see some scattered showers or thunderstorms. The end of next week is looking mostly dry and average with regards to temperatures. By Labor Day weekend it does look like another storm system could bring a few more clouds and the chance for more scattered showers here in Michiana.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and remaining dry. A cooler and more pleasant evening. Low of 56.

SUNDAY: A high swimming danger along all Lake Michigan beaches. Stay dry. It will be a nice day on the sand and around Michiana. Sunshine and warm with lower humidity. High of 77.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another cool and pleasant evening. Mostly clear skies. Low of 56.

MONDAY: Warm with a touch more humidity. We remain dry with a few more clouds in the afternoon. High of 81.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 79

Saturday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 1.22″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Forecast

More comfortable for the weekend...

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COMFORTABLE WEATHER RETURNS... Still muggy this evening, but probably dry through at least 11pm. Then we have a good chance to get showers and a line of storms in most areas. There is the threat of strong and heavy storms, as well. After that, while some spots could get a shower in the morning, Saturday will turn more comfortable with increasing sunshine...and Sunday will be beautiful! Most of next week and the Labor Day weekend will be more comfortable as well...and there will be a few days with a "chance" for a shower or storm...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day 8/28/2020 (Matt)

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Matt First Weather 8/28/2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT

News

Remnants of Laura bring thunderstorms to Michiana

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Hot and humid with late storms on the radar.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-28-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
Another hot and humid day with late storms on the radar

Forecast

Rain and then cooler...

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING COOLER AFTER FRIDAY... Some areas will get a dose of rain this evening, but the rest of Michiana is still desperately wanting rain. It looks like a good chance for showers and storms later Friday and Friday night...even potential for damaging winds and flooding rains in parts of our area. It will then turn much more comfortable, and sunny, by later Saturday. That comfortable air will last through the weekend, and much of next week. There are some additional chances to get scattered showers and storms next week...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT

News

Potential thunderstorms Thursday accompany hot and humid weather

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking showers and thunderstorms after 4pm.