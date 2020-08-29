Dangerous swimming on Lake Michigan continues Sunday, a dry and pleasant end to the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was not a good day to be in the water on lake Michigan. It might look very inviting but with big waves and strong currents, red flags were flying. These dangerous swimming conditions will again be present on Sunday. The winds will begin to subside, but 3-5 foot waves and rip currents will again be possible along all Lake Michigan beaches. So as always when the waves are high… stay dry!

Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine and a high in the middle to upper 70s across Michiana. The air will also feel very pleasant with low humidity and no chance of rain.

The work week will begin dry with temperatures hovering near the 80 degrees mark and a touch more humidity. The first few days of September, Tuesday and Wednesday there is a chance to see some scattered showers or thunderstorms. The end of next week is looking mostly dry and average with regards to temperatures. By Labor Day weekend it does look like another storm system could bring a few more clouds and the chance for more scattered showers here in Michiana.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and remaining dry. A cooler and more pleasant evening. Low of 56.

SUNDAY: A high swimming danger along all Lake Michigan beaches. Stay dry. It will be a nice day on the sand and around Michiana. Sunshine and warm with lower humidity. High of 77.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another cool and pleasant evening. Mostly clear skies. Low of 56.

MONDAY: Warm with a touch more humidity. We remain dry with a few more clouds in the afternoon. High of 81.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 79

Saturday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 1.22″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.