‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman in his role as T'Challa (AKA: the Black Panther) from the Marvel superhero movie &amp;quot;Black Panther&amp;quot;
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel movies, has died of cancer.

His representative says Boseman died Friday in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, his family said in a statement.

