90-year-old Cassopolis church fire said to have started due to lightning

The Calvin Community Chapel in Cassopolis suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.
The Calvin Community Chapel in Cassopolis suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Calvin Community Chapel in Cassopolis suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Only the original stone walls are left of the 90-year-old church.

Parishioners spent time picking up bits of stained glass windows and debris around the base of the building.

The church’s treasurer, Linda Mourning, says the fire started when it was struck by lightning during the heavy overnight storms.

“I’ve been going to church here since I was about four-years-old, and I’m now almost 74. So, a lot of memories here. I’ve spent a lot of time. It’ been pretty much a family church,” Mourning said.

Mourning says they’re not yet sure if the church can be restored.

She asks for thoughts and prayers.

