2nd Chance: Kody

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Kody!

Kody is a 14-year-old, who’s owners surrendered him because they moved away.

The original rescue is unable to take him back due to fosters being full.

He is front declawed and super friendly to people and other cats.

Even at his age, he still wants to play, but be prepared because he’ll follow you around.

If you want to adopt Kody or any other pet, you can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

