Woman arrested for driving over 100 mph

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New details out of Marshall County: an Indianapolis woman is taken to jail after getting a DUI while speeding.

Police say a vehicle on US 31 was going over 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in Fulton County.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Mildred Gibson, used a false name during the stop and had a suspended driver’s license.

Her BAC was found to be two times over the legal limit.

