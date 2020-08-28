Woman arrested for driving over 100 mph
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New details out of Marshall County: an Indianapolis woman is taken to jail after getting a DUI while speeding.
Police say a vehicle on US 31 was going over 100 miles per hour.
The vehicle was eventually stopped in Fulton County.
The driver, identified as 41-year-old Mildred Gibson, used a false name during the stop and had a suspended driver’s license.
Her BAC was found to be two times over the legal limit.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.