Two youth fairs host fair food drive-thrus

(WNDU) - You can get a taste of the fair this weekend.

The Elkhart County 4-H fair is holding a drive through from now until 7 p.m.

It will also be open from noon to 7 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday.

The Berrien County Youth fair is holding its third fair food drive-thru this weekend.

It’s happening now until 7 p.m.

And food will be served starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow and Sunday.

The event is cash only and everyone has to stay in their vehicles while on the fairgrounds.

