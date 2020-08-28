Advertisement

Two Michiana schools have students, staff under quarantine

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WNDU) - We’re learning more about students and staff in quarantine from two Michiana schools after positive coronavirus cases.

At Goshen Community Schools:

- 60 students and 12 staff members are in quarantine.

- This comes after two staff members and 14 students tested positive for the virus.

- Another staffer and 17 more students are in isolation.

- 14 staff members and 30 students are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

At the Wawasee Community School Corporation:

- An entire classroom is in quarantine for 14 days.

- School officials tell the Goshen News that a student attending Milford School tested positive.

- Two other students from the same classroom were sent home with symptoms.

The Kosciusko County Health Department advised Wawasee to have all students and staff from that classroom quarantine at home.

