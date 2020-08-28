South Bend International Airport receives large grant
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
South Bend International Airport received a big grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Senator Todd Young announced today that the airport will receive more than $9.2 million for taxi-way reconstruction.
Senator Young says the infrastructure project will help ensure the airport can continue to serve travelers and businesses in the region.
