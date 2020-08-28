Advertisement

Remnants of Laura bring thunderstorms to Michiana

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TODAY:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for your Friday. Storms likely on/off through the afternoon and evening hours with the best chance of severe weather after dark, arriving around midnight. We’ll be tracking heavy rain, potential flooding, strong winds, and small hail. A minor tornado can’t be counted out. Today is hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s feeling like the mid to upper 90s. Very sticky and uncomfortable before this evening’s cold front moves through Michiana.

TONIGHT:

Overnight storms will be dangerous in some parts of Michiana. Make sure you have fresh batteries in your weather radio and download the first alert weather app. Lows drop into the upper 60s with a much more comfortable setting as you wake up Saturday morning.

TOMORROW:

Pleasant! A beautiful weekend ahead with highs in the middle 70s and bright, sunny skies. We’re dry and calm. Low levels of humidity.

