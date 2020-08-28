Red Arrow Highway receiving improvements

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Exciting new developments: Construction is underway at the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and Union Pier for some much needed improvements.

Lindsay Stone was there for the big moment and shares how the project will impact the Michiana community.

“Excitement. Emotional. This is what I do seven days a week,” says Jason Latham, Director of the Berrien County Road Department

The Berrien County Road Department held a ground breaking event today for a new and exciting project.

“This checks all the boxes. It’s not just a roadway improvement, but safety. It’s not only going to help the roadway public but anyone walking or riding their bike. It will help the character of the area,” Latham says.

The project should be completed by spring of 2021 and will bring some much-needed improvements for drivers and pedestrians alike.

“We’ll have a center turn lane, crosswalks, other actuated crossing signals, over a mile of non-motorized path,” says Latham.

The local population and Berrien County and nearly doubles during the summer months and this will help create a better atmosphere for tourism in the future.

“When this is open next summer, everyone can come. There will be parking, restrooms. Before you go to the beach, grab some food. It will be helpful to the community overall,” Latham says.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.