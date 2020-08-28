Advertisement

Ram pickup recall: Floor mats can interfere with gas pedal

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 186,000 Ram pickups and is telling owners to take them to dealers because floor mats can interfere with the gas pedals.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 model-year trucks with factory-installed mats, mainly in North America.

The company says owners should remove the mats if they can’t get to a dealer quickly.

Also covered are more than 43,000 mats sold after trucks were purchased.

Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners will be notified by mail in mid-September. Dealers will modify the mats until redesigned replacements are available.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

