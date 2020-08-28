Advertisement

Notre Dame to gradually resume in-person classes next week

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will gradually resume in-person classes next week after seeing a declining number of COVID-19 cases on campus, President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced Friday morning.

We will bring you a full report beginning on 16 News Now at Noon.

From the University of Notre Dame:

In an online address to the campus community, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced today that after a two-week break, all in-person undergraduate classes will resume in stages beginning Wednesday (Sept. 2). In-person instruction was suspended and several gathering restrictions were instituted Aug. 18 after a steep rise in new COVID-19 cases on campus.

Since then, the number of new cases has decreased substantially and, while the positivity rate of 10.8 percent is high, it, too, is on the decline, and from Aug. 20 through 25 was 6.3 percent. In addition, more than 1,200 surveillance tests on members of the campus community have been conducted with a less than 1 percent positivity rate.

“With these encouraging numbers, we believe we can plan to return to in-person classes and gradually open up the campus,” Father Jenkins said.

Marie Lynn Miranda, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost of the University, and Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan will review the improvements made over the past two weeks and send students, faculty and staff more information about the gradual resumption of in-person classes and staged re-opening of campus spaces.

Father Jenkins asked all members of the campus community to commit to wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, washing hands, completing the daily health check, reporting for surveillance testing if called and limiting social gatherings to 10 or fewer people while observing health guidelines.

“If we adopt these practices, we can have a safe and successful semester on campus,” he said.

Father Jenkins acknowledged that the “virus hit us harder and more swiftly than we expected, and we fell behind. However, through the efforts of many, we have adapted and improved our systems and procedures. We are now in a much stronger position.”

He said that bringing attention to student gatherings as the source of many infections was “not to cast blame, but to make us all aware of the consequences of our actions on our community and our ability to continue the semester here.”

The University will continue to refer serious violations of health precautions to its conduct process. To date, hearings for 87 students are in process, involving violations of varying levels of gravity. “Although we do not comment on the outcome of hearings, I assure you that we will respond to violations with the seriousness they deserve,” Father Jenkins said.

He went on to speak of his pride in all members of the Notre Dame community.

“I’m proud of staff members who have gone above and beyond their ordinary responsibilities to keep the campus open and safe,” he said. “I’m proud of the faculty who, despite challenging conditions, have demonstrated such dedication to teaching our students, and perhaps above all, I’m proud of our students, who have responded to the challenges, adopted the health protocols and joined together to enable us to continue the semester.”

He concluded by saying: “The virus dealt us a blow and we stumbled, but we steadied ourselves and now we move on. Let us redouble our diligence in observing health protocols and recommit to a semester of learning and growth. Together, we are writing one of the great comebacks in Notre Dame history.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

COVID-19 spread at IU fraternity houses

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana University has directed all fraternity houses on the Bloomington campus to suspend in-person organizational activities due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases.

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,440 deaths and 99,958 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

National Politics

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 1,164 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on Thursday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 512 (+16) positive cases from 4,738 (+415) total tests since August 3.