Notre Dame adds security to off-campus isolation sites

Eight individuals from two security companies were hired to man the quarantine sites.
By Joshua Short
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is ramping up security at its off-campus quarantine and isolation sites. The university couldn’t confirm to 16 News Now the exact locations, but several students told us one of the Foundry Apartment buildings near Eddy Street is just one of those locations.

“So I was going to be in one building, and before I even moved in they said they’re moving me to another one,” law student Alec Afarian told our Joshua Short. “They’re using one in specific for this purpose in case they need to move quarantine people in there,” is what he says he was told right before the school year began.

All of this as the praise and pillory from students on campus continues as more coronavirus cases are reported on campus. Several hundred students and faculty members from the university have signed a petition in hopes that Notre Dame allows students to decide whether or not they want to continue the semester on campus or leave campus all together, continuing the semester remotely.

Ryan Stanley wants to return home to California. He’s a part of the university’s gateway program, requiring him to take classes at both Notre Dame and nearby Holy Cross College. He reached out to faculty about his concerns.

“They said hey wait a few weeks you know, maybe things will change,” Stanley said. “We don’t know how this is going to look, things may get better things may get worse, there may be some leeway for you,” he continued. “I’m thinking to myself I don’t want to be here another few weeks and find out whether or not I get the virus.”

A spokesperson at the University of Notre Dame told Short no decision has been reached as of yet for those students considering remote learning for this entire semester. Stanley says the university is leaving him and hundreds of students considering remote learning with limited options.

“So either I have to take a gap year and stall my education or I have to withdraw my application and be dismissed from University,” he said.

He added: “Don’t get me wrong, I love both universities, I’m a strong Catholic. I love Notre Dame and I love Holy Cross, but I would feel a lot safer and more productive as a student especially in such a great environment if I was safer.”

