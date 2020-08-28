More comfortable for the weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COMFORTABLE WEATHER RETURNS... Still muggy this evening, but probably dry through at least 11pm. Then we have a good chance to get showers and a line of storms in most areas. There is the threat of strong and heavy storms, as well. After that, while some spots could get a shower in the morning, Saturday will turn more comfortable with increasing sunshine...and Sunday will be beautiful! Most of next week and the Labor Day weekend will be more comfortable as well...and there will be a few days with a “chance” for a shower or storm...

Tonight: Muggy and dry early, then a good chance for a shower or storm after 11pm. There is the risk of heavy or strong storms in places. Low: 68, Wind: SW to NW 7-14

Saturday: Maybe a morning shower in spots, otherwise becoming sunny and much more comfortable. High: 77, Wind: NW 8-16

Saturday night: Clear and cool. Low: 56

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and beautiful! High: 77

