More comfortable for the weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COMFORTABLE WEATHER RETURNS... Still muggy this evening, but probably dry through at least 11pm. Then we have a good chance to get showers and a line of storms in most areas. There is the threat of strong and heavy storms, as well. After that, while some spots could get a shower in the morning, Saturday will turn more comfortable with increasing sunshine...and Sunday will be beautiful! Most of next week and the Labor Day weekend will be more comfortable as well...and there will be a few days with a “chance” for a shower or storm...

Tonight: Muggy and dry early, then a good chance for a shower or storm after 11pm. There is the risk of heavy or strong storms in places. Low: 68, Wind: SW to NW 7-14

Saturday: Maybe a morning shower in spots, otherwise becoming sunny and much more comfortable. High: 77, Wind: NW 8-16

Saturday night: Clear and cool. Low: 56

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and beautiful! High: 77

Rain and then cooler...

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING COOLER AFTER FRIDAY... Some areas will get a dose of rain this evening, but the rest of Michiana is still desperately wanting rain. It looks like a good chance for showers and storms later Friday and Friday night...even potential for damaging winds and flooding rains in parts of our area. It will then turn much more comfortable, and sunny, by later Saturday. That comfortable air will last through the weekend, and much of next week. There are some additional chances to get scattered showers and storms next week...

Potential thunderstorms Thursday accompany hot and humid weather

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking showers and thunderstorms after 4pm.

