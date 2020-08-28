Advertisement

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson, calls for justice continue

Image License<br />Photo: Bob Sandberg / MGN
Image License<br />Photo: Bob Sandberg / MGN(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball is observing a Jackie Robinson Day like no other, with teams celebrating a man who broke the sport’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 while the racial reckoning continued.

Ten baseball games were postponed over two days as some teams joined other sports like the NBA, WNBA and MLS in protesting social injustice.

Jackie Robinson Day is usually on April 15, but the celebration was moved to Aug. 28 this season to accommodate the COVID-19-altered schedule, which started in late July.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Colts return to practice with plan to combat injustices

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice with a plan and a purpose.

News

Young boy visits South Bend Police Department

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
He came to the police station in full uniform, met with some of the other officers.

Forecast

More comfortable for the weekend...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COMFORTABLE WEATHER RETURNS... Still muggy this evening, but probably dry through at least 11pm. Then we have a good chance to get showers and a line of storms in most areas. There is the threat of strong and heavy storms, as well. After that, while some spots could get a shower in the morning, Saturday will turn more comfortable with increasing sunshine...and Sunday will be beautiful! Most of next week and the Labor Day weekend will be more comfortable as well...and there will be a few days with a "chance" for a shower or storm...

News

Michigan State Police Post Commander hangs up badge after 31 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Next week, he will be turning in his Michigan State Police uniform and embarking on a new assignment: retirement.

Latest News

News

Return to Learn wants students back in the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Happening Friday, a group making their voices heard outside the County-City building calling for students to be allowed back in the classroom.

News

Indiana State Prison donates fresh produce to Michigan City Salvation Army

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Indiana State Prison donated more than 250 pounds of fresh produce to the the Salvation Army of Michigan City.

Indiana

Woman arrested for driving over 100 mph

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An Indianapolis woman is taken to jail after getting a DUI while speeding.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Superbugs and COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
As the coronavirus weakens patients’ immune systems, secondary illnesses are forcing doctors to increase the use of antibiotics for bacterial infections.

News

Concerns rise over South Bend Parks and Arts budget proposal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend community leaders and organizers gathered outside the Charles Black Community Center to voice concerns with the South Bend Venues Parks and Arts budget proposal.

News

Michigan City beaches back open to sticker holders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
After an executive order from Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry closed the beaches in Michigan city, they are now back open only to those with a 2019 or 2020 beach sticker.