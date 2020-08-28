Michigan State Police Post Commander hangs up badge after 31 years

NILES, Ind. (WNDU) - A moment decades in the making.

“Monday will be 31 years and 11 days,” said First Lieutenant and Post Commander Mike Dawson.

Next week, he will be turning in his Michigan State Police uniform and embarking on a new assignment: retirement.

“After 31 years at the very same post, I’ve never transferred,” Lt. Dawson said. “I’ve been Sergeant and Post Commander at the same post.”

A special achievement that sets him apart from any other officer in the state.

Over his decades long career, he’s helped countless people, changed many flat tires and continued to adapt to the changing times.

Law-enforcement isn’t just his career, it’s woven into the fabric of his family.

“My wife was a dispatcher in Niles where I met her and we’ve been married 28 years,” Lt. Dawson said.

Before he hung up his badge, he wanted to share one final ride with his son, a fellow officer.

On Monday, Lieutenant Dawson will be traveling to Lansing to turn in his gear and officially start retirement. He’ll be joining his wife, Margaret, and traveling and spending time with grandkids.

