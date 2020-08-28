Michigan reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases

(WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6 more coronavirus deaths and 741 new cases on Friday.

There have been at least 6,446 deaths and 100,699 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus death, 768 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,661 (+15) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 402 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 676 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.