Michigan reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases
(WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6 more coronavirus deaths and 741 new cases on Friday.
There have been at least 6,446 deaths and 100,699 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases were reported.
Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.
Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.
Sunday: 4 more coronavirus death, 768 new cases were reported.
Saturday: 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,661 (+15) confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 402 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 676 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.
You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.
