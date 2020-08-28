Michigan City beaches back open to sticker holders

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - After an executive order from Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry closed the beaches in Michigan city, they are now back open only to those with a 2019 or 2020 beach sticker.

“We learned a lot over the 4th of July weekend, which is what we’ve incorporated into our beach rules. We were just inundated, we were overrun with people outside Michigan City, outside LaPorte County,” Parry said.

For those who visit the beach, some of the major guidelines include, masks must be worn unless you are in the lake, exercising or able to keep a distance of 6 feet from others while at the beach.

There, also, can not be groups larger than 10 people gathered on the beach.

“We closed the beach and took a look at the bad behavior. When we decided that we were going to try to open it for Michigan City people and sticker holders, we just set a new set of guidelines,” Parry said.

Enforcement of these new regulations will be a joint effort of the police, fire and parks department, but Mayor Parry says the responsibility also falls on the residents of the city.

“I really want to see the people enjoy the beach. We’ve lost a lot of revenue this summer, as every lakefront community has,” Parry said.

For now, the beaches are only open to those with a sticker, but Mayor Parry hopes that they can soon be back open to everyone.

“If we find that there’s not a very high attendance, we will probably open the beach back to outsiders also,” Parry said.

The beach will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there will be no lifeguards on duty.

