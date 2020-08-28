Medical Moment: Superbugs and COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With millions of COVID-19 cases in our country, researchers are laser-focused on the deadly virus.

Coming up, how superbugs that cause secondary infections in COVID patients, are intensifying the pandemic.

As the coronavirus weakens patients’ immune systems, secondary illnesses are forcing doctors to increase the use of antibiotics for bacterial infections.

As Martie Salt reports, “superbugs” have become a huge area of concern in the medical community.

So, what can you do?

Do not take antibiotics unless absolutely necessary, so that when you do really need them, they are effective.

And check your hand sanitizer. An ingredient called triclosan, which can increase superbugs, should not be included.

It’s banned in the US but has recently turned up in sanitizers and soap online.

