JA Wine & Beer Festival comes to Four Winds Field Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Junior Achievement Wine and Beer Festival will take over Four Winds Field Friday night.

Guests can sample unlimited beer, wine and hard seltzers from nearly 30 vendors.

There will be concessions, live music and lawn games.

Masks are required and vendors will be physically spaced throughout the concourse.

There will be hand sanitizer available and disposable tasting cups.

The money raised through the event will go to Junior Achievement St. Joseph County.

“We provide information on financial literacy, work readiness,” said Dani Elgas, director of development for Junior Achievement St. Joseph County. “Just basically helping students prepare for their future so that they are successful.”

The JA Wine and Beer Festival starts at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, 6 p.m. for general admission and will go until 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for general admission and $10 for designated drivers.

You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.