JA Wine & Beer Festival comes to Four Winds Field Friday

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Junior Achievement Wine and Beer Festival will take over Four Winds Field Friday night.

Guests can sample unlimited beer, wine and hard seltzers from nearly 30 vendors.

There will be concessions, live music and lawn games.

Masks are required and vendors will be physically spaced throughout the concourse.

There will be hand sanitizer available and disposable tasting cups.

The money raised through the event will go to Junior Achievement St. Joseph County.

“We provide information on financial literacy, work readiness,” said Dani Elgas, director of development for Junior Achievement St. Joseph County. “Just basically helping students prepare for their future so that they are successful.”

The JA Wine and Beer Festival starts at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, 6 p.m. for general admission and will go until 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for general admission and $10 for designated drivers.

You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame to gradually resume in-person classes next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame will gradually resume in-person classes next week after seeing a declining number of COVID-19 cases on campus, President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced Friday morning.

News

Remnants of Laura bring thunderstorms to Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Hot and humid with late storms on the radar.

News

South Bend International Airport receives large grant

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend International Airport received a big grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Indiana

COVID-19 spread at IU fraternity houses

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana University has directed all fraternity houses on the Bloomington campus to suspend in-person organizational activities due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases.

News

County and city leaders plan to work together to address homelessness issue in South Bend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
News

Notre Dame adds security to off-campus isolation sites

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joshua Short
Eight individuals from two security companies were hired to man the quarantine sites.

Michigan

Red Arrow Highway receiving improvements

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Construction is underway at the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and Union Pier for some much needed improvements.

News

Tippecanoe Schools change dangerous bus stop

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
The video hows the kids crossing in front of the bus and across IN-14.

News

Two nearby AMC theaters reopening

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
AMC Theatres in South Bend and Michigan City are welcoming back customers.

Forecast

Rain and then cooler...

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING COOLER AFTER FRIDAY... Some areas will get a dose of rain this evening, but the rest of Michiana is still desperately wanting rain. It looks like a good chance for showers and storms later Friday and Friday night...even potential for damaging winds and flooding rains in parts of our area. It will then turn much more comfortable, and sunny, by later Saturday. That comfortable air will last through the weekend, and much of next week. There are some additional chances to get scattered showers and storms next week...