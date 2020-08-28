Indiana State Prison donates fresh produce to Michigan City Salvation Army

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Prison donated more than 250 pounds of fresh produce to the the Salvation Army of Michigan City.

The produce comes from gardens that are tended to by offenders at the prison.

Everything from zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers and more were all donated to help the local food bank.

The Salvation Army says their donations are a huge help in their mission of helping others.

“What’s so great about this community is, we could be almost out, and just as we’re almost out, then somebody comes and gives us more. I see that the same way with the prison. Just when we needed it, they came,” Major Dale Simmons.

For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army of Michigan City, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.