Indiana reports 832 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Friday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more coronavirus deaths and 832 new cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%. (Thursday: 5.2%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,058 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 91,313 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,164 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 841 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 688 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 618 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,010 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 4,969 (+49) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,512 (+28) cases and 98 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,154 (+14) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,018 (+8) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 877 (+6) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 593 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 202 (+3) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 201 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 93 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

