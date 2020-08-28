Ginger and her Baked Goods takes over Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens of people enjoyed free music while social distancing outside the Morris for another Friday by the Fountain.

Ginger and her Baked Goods performed as today’s featured artist.

Like other acts who’ve performed this summer, the band is made up of locals.

People who stopped by for lunch had a variety of options to choose from.

During a time where it’s hard for friends to get together, Fridays by the Fountain keeps people spread out and safe.

“Because it is outside, people can socially distance. We have lots of green space. We have lots of seating in the plaza. Bring your blankets, bring your umbrellas, and enjoy some live music,” Jane Moore, Booking and Event Services Director at the Morris.

Fridays by the Fountain happens every week until Oct. 2.

Next week stop by to hear the Music Village perform.

