Advertisement

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

The two retired teachers live in Quito
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Julio Mora slipped away from his parents to secretly marry Waldramina Quinteros one February day. Both families disapproved.

Seventy-nine years later, they’re still together — he at 110 years of age, and she at 104, both lucid and both in good health, though relatives say they’re a little depressed because they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic.

There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.

Mora was born on March 10, 1910, and Quinteros on October 16, 1915. They wed on February 7, 1941, in the first church built by the Spanish in Quito: La Iglesia de El Belen.

The two retired teachers live in Ecuador’s capital of Quito, where in mid-August they received the Guinness certification.

Their daughter Cecilia says they’re both lucid and active, although they no longer have the agility they had before. But “for a month they have been different, more downcast because they miss large family gatherings.”

And they can gather quite a crowd: four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Since March, we have not had any of that,” Cecilia said. “My parents need family contact “.

She said her father enjoys watching television and drinking milk and that her mother, who enjoys desserts, likes to read the newspaper every morning.

Previously listed as the oldest were an Austin, Texas, couple, Charlotte Henderson and John Henderson who have a combined age of 212 years and 52 days.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Return to Learn wants students back in the classroom

Updated: moments ago
|
By Zach Horner
Happening Friday, a group making their voices heard outside the County-City building calling for students to be allowed back in the classroom.

News

Indiana State Prison donates fresh produce to Michigan City Salvation Army

Updated: moments ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Indiana State Prison donated more than 250 pounds of fresh produce to the the Salvation Army of Michigan City.

Indiana

Woman arrested for driving over 100 mph

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
An Indianapolis woman is taken to jail after getting a DUI while speeding.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Superbugs and COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
As the coronavirus weakens patients’ immune systems, secondary illnesses are forcing doctors to increase the use of antibiotics for bacterial infections.

Latest News

News

Concerns rise over South Bend Parks and Arts budget proposal

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend community leaders and organizers gathered outside the Charles Black Community Center to voice concerns with the South Bend Venues Parks and Arts budget proposal.

News

Michigan City beaches back open to sticker holders

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
After an executive order from Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry closed the beaches in Michigan city, they are now back open only to those with a 2019 or 2020 beach sticker.

Indiana

Two Michiana schools have students, staff under quarantine

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
We’re learning more about students and staff in quarantine from two Michiana schools after positive coronavirus cases.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

National

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,446 deaths and 100,699 confirmed cases throughout the state.