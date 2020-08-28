Advertisement

COVID-19 spread at IU frat houses

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana University has directed all frat houses on the Bloomington campus to suspend in-person organizational activities due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases.

The suspension will last at least until Sept. 14 and affects Greek, Evans Scholar, and Christian student fellowship houses.

No IU residence halls are included in the measures.

Dining and housing for live-in members will continue.

The Monroe County Health Department gave notice to about eight Greek houses that members must quarantine and stay in their houses for 14 days.

A list of those houses can be found on the university’s public health website.

