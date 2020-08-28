Advertisement

Concord ready to finally get season underway

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUNLAP, Ind. (WNDU) -It’s been a roller coaster of an off-season for the Concord Minutemen and now the team is doing everything they can to make sure they are able to still play.

The team will be taking extra buses over here to Sharpe Stadium to spread the kids out as much as possible

During the game, players will be spaced out on the sidelines.

When there are huddles or timeouts, managers will give players individual water bottles that will then be thrown out afterwards.

The team began workouts on July 6, but had to shut down practices two weeks later due to a coronavirus test.

For head coach Craig Koehler, it was personal.

" I’m the one who tested positive,” Koehler said. “So we had to shut down for a week and then we were overly cautious. Of course we didn’t know as much in the middle of July as we know now. We made all of the guys on our staff as close contacts. Personally there was never any concern like for my health. You know I had some symptoms obviously that’s why I went and got tested. But I was the whole time we were shut down, my mind was going a million miles an hour. You know all of our kids are at home right now. Our week one opponent is not right now. You know all of those things you think of as a coach. That was the most difficult part of it. And then personally, you know I have a wife and two little boys and having to navigate all of that.”

Thankfully Coach Koehler is doing okay and will be back out on the field.

He says this week has been one of the strangest weeks to prepare for a game...having to get ready for Jimtown that has primarily a new coaching staff and not having any video from scrimmages or past games to look at .

