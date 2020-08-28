Concerns rise over South Bend Parks and Arts budget proposal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today, South Bend community leaders and organizers gathered outside the Charles Black Community Center to voice concerns with the South Bend Venues Parks and Arts budget proposal.

The proposal suggests budget cuts, making full-time employees at the Charles Black and Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation center part-time.

Speakers from this morning are calling the proposal a “slap in the face” to the people living in South Bend’s second district.

They spoke about how these centers have a significantly positive impact on the surrounding neighborhoods, which are heavily used by Black residents.

“Black lives, Black bodies are not expendable. They are valuable, they are important. What we have inside our buildings is equally valuable to what’s going on there in Howard Park. That’s all we’re asking, is to be included. To value the knowledge, the skills, and the abilities of the staff at these centers,” said Debra Stanley of Imani Unidad.

This proposal is not set in stone.

