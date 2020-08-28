Advertisement

Colts return to practice with plan to combat injustices

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2014, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) dives for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by the Colts' Eric Berry during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Indianapolis. Given the postseason history involving Indianapolis and Kansas City over the years, Andrew Luck and the Colts have every reason to feel confident heading to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2014, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) dives for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by the Colts' Eric Berry during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Indianapolis. Given the postseason history involving Indianapolis and Kansas City over the years, Andrew Luck and the Colts have every reason to feel confident heading to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice with a plan and a purpose.

They want to help end racial and social injustice.

After spending Thursday discussing the issues instead of working out, the Colts suited up Friday, worked out, and announced  the four issues they intend to focus on this season: voter registration and access to polling places; food drives for low-income local families; showing more support for the Indianapolis Public Schools; and helping improve community-police engagement.

