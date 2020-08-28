Colts return to practice with plan to combat injustices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice with a plan and a purpose.

They want to help end racial and social injustice.

After spending Thursday discussing the issues instead of working out, the Colts suited up Friday, worked out, and announced the four issues they intend to focus on this season: voter registration and access to polling places; food drives for low-income local families; showing more support for the Indianapolis Public Schools; and helping improve community-police engagement.

