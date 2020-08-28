Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson, calls for justice continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ten baseball games were postponed over two days as some teams joined other sports like the NBA, WNBA and MLS in protesting social injustice.

AP

Colts return to practice with plan to combat injustices

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice with a plan and a purpose.

News

Young boy visits South Bend Police Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
He came to the police station in full uniform, met with some of the other officers.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Latest News

Forecast

More comfortable for the weekend...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COMFORTABLE WEATHER RETURNS... Still muggy this evening, but probably dry through at least 11pm. Then we have a good chance to get showers and a line of storms in most areas. There is the threat of strong and heavy storms, as well. After that, while some spots could get a shower in the morning, Saturday will turn more comfortable with increasing sunshine...and Sunday will be beautiful! Most of next week and the Labor Day weekend will be more comfortable as well...and there will be a few days with a "chance" for a shower or storm...

News

Michigan State Police Post Commander hangs up badge after 31 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Next week, he will be turning in his Michigan State Police uniform and embarking on a new assignment: retirement.

News

Return to Learn wants students back in the classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Happening Friday, a group making their voices heard outside the County-City building calling for students to be allowed back in the classroom.

News

Indiana State Prison donates fresh produce to Michigan City Salvation Army

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Indiana State Prison donated more than 250 pounds of fresh produce to the the Salvation Army of Michigan City.

Indiana

Woman arrested for driving over 100 mph

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An Indianapolis woman is taken to jail after getting a DUI while speeding.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Superbugs and COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
As the coronavirus weakens patients’ immune systems, secondary illnesses are forcing doctors to increase the use of antibiotics for bacterial infections.