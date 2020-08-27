Warsaw man dies after head-on crash
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead after a head-on car crash Thursday afternoon.
Indiana State Troopers responded to a crash on Old SR 15, south of CR 1300 North.
A tan 2000 Maxima was going south on Old SR 15 and crossed the center line.
The Maxima then collided head-on with a grey 2016 Jeep traveling north.
The driver of the Maxima died while being treated at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, Lindsay Senders, 24, was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.
Toxicology results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
