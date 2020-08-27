Warsaw man dies after head-on crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead after a head-on car crash Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Troopers responded to a crash on Old SR 15, south of CR 1300 North.

A tan 2000 Maxima was going south on Old SR 15 and crossed the center line.

The Maxima then collided head-on with a grey 2016 Jeep traveling north.

The driver of the Maxima died while being treated at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, Lindsay Senders, 24, was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

Toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

