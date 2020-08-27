Advertisement

US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. The U.S. government's road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday, Aug. 27.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. The U.S. government's road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday, Aug. 27.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was scheduled to roll out the free app for both Android and Apple phones Thursday.

Owners key in or scan their 17-digit vehicle identification number, and the app will search the agency's database for recalls. If there is one, the app will send an alert, the agency says.

People also can add child seats, trailers and tires, and the app will check those for recalls.

Private services such as Carfax already offer similar apps for vehicle recalls, but this is a first for NHTSA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Owners already can go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and check the NHTSA database for recalls.

Vehicle owners can get the app through the Google Play Store by searching for “SaferCar.” It was to be available later Thursday in the Apple Store. Full information about the app can be found at https://www.nhtsa.gov/safercar-app.

The safety agency says vehicle information is kept on the owner's phone and no personal information is shared with the government.

"The SaferCar app allows you to store your information locally on your device, and then the app goes to work to inform you of recalls as they occur," NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens said in a statement.

NHTSA says that one in four vehicles now on the road has an unrepaired recall, which is a safety risk. Automakers must fix safety recall problems at no cost to owners.

Last year, 53 million vehicles, car seats, tires and equipment were recalled, according to the agency.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Led by NBA, athletes again put focus on racial justice

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

National

Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian police on Thursday announced a preliminary probe into the circumstances of the sudden illness of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who fell into a coma last week following a suspected poisoning and amid growing pressure from Western officials to investigate.

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Trump’s moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Here's what's coming up on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday, threatening the lives of people who didn’t evacuate.

Latest News

Coronavirus

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

National

Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The change signifies that the Fed is prepared to tolerate a higher level of inflation than it generally has in the past.

National

March on Washington: Symbolism and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Organizers tell us how they plan to keep marchers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Exploring the mission of Goodwill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Did you know the stores are just a small portion of what Goodwill is all about?

National

March on Washington: Symbolism and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Hurricane Laura: Pieces of roof blow off casino

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Part of a roof blows off in Lake Charles, Louisiana during Hurricane Laura.