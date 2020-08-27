Advertisement

Two nearby AMC theaters reopening

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - AMC Theatres in South Bend and Michigan City are welcoming back customers.

They will have a 40% seating capacity to allow for distancing.

AMC is also requiring all employees and guests wear masks in the theater, except when eating or drinking.

They have enhanced cleaning procedures in place.

They encourage movie-goers to buy tickets online or on the AMC app.

Their concessions menu will be reduced, and transactions will be contactless, meaning guests cannot pay with cash.

