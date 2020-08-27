Advertisement

Tigers beat Cubs 7-6; Heyward sits out amid player boycotts

Kyle Schwarber homered for the Cubs, who led 3-1 before imploding in a sloppy sixth inning
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit’s five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers rallied past the Chicago Cubs 7-6. Three major league games were postponed Wednesday as players reacted to the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. The Tigers and Cubs played on, but Chicago outfielder Jason Heyward was scratched from the lineup prior to the game. The Cubs said Heyward talked with manager David Ross and decided not to play. Kyle Schwarber homered for the Cubs, who led 3-1 before imploding in a sloppy sixth inning.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

