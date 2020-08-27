Advertisement

South Bend police investigating shots fired

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating shots fired.

It happened around 9:30 this morning at the intersection of Lincolnway West and Olive Street.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings.

Officials believe shots were fired between an SUV and moped, but everyone left the scene before police arrived

Police later found a vehicle that they believe was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend Police.

