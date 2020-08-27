Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Kamryn Bowman out of New Albany, Indiana.

From the New Albany Police Department:

The New Albany Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kamryn Bowman, a 14 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes.

Kamryn is missing from New Albany, Indiana which is 115 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kamryn Bowman, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.

