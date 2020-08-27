Advertisement

Sentencing postponed for Elkhart woman who supported ISIS

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing for an Elkhart woman who pleaded guilty last year to supporting ISIS has been postponed.

In 2014, Samantha Elhassani’s husband and his brother traveled to Syria and joined ISIS.

She says her husband tricked her into moving to Morocco, giving her two options: give her daughter to ISIS to save her son, or follow her husband with the family.

Elhassani chose to follow her husband.

She made multiple trips from the US to Hong Kong in 2014 and 2015, carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold for ISIS.

Her husband was killed in Syria.

A new sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Michigan City to reopen beaches to those with valid stickers

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tomorrow, Michigan City will reopen its beaches to residents of LaPorte County who possess a valid 2019 or 2020 beach sticker.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,440 deaths and 99,958 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Alert Bar

Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Kamryn Bowman out of New Albany, Indiana.

News

Notre Dame responds to Lou Holtz’s comments

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame President Reverend John Jenkins released a statement on the former football coach's remarks.

Latest News

News

South Bend police investigating shots fired

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around 9:30 this morning at the intersection of Lincolnway West and Olive Street.

News

Crews respond to Teegarden house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened in the 800 block of Center Street, about six miles east of Walkerton.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 1,164 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%.

News

Potential thunderstorms Thursday accompany hot and humid weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking showers and thunderstorms after 4pm.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 512 (+16) positive cases from 4,738 (+415) total tests since August 3.

News

Sentencing postponed for Elkhart woman who supported ISIS

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sentencing postponed for Elkhart woman who supported ISIS