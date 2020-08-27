Sentencing postponed for Elkhart woman who supported ISIS

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing for an Elkhart woman who pleaded guilty last year to supporting ISIS has been postponed.

In 2014, Samantha Elhassani’s husband and his brother traveled to Syria and joined ISIS.

She says her husband tricked her into moving to Morocco, giving her two options: give her daughter to ISIS to save her son, or follow her husband with the family.

Elhassani chose to follow her husband.

She made multiple trips from the US to Hong Kong in 2014 and 2015, carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold for ISIS.

Her husband was killed in Syria.

A new sentencing date has not been set.

