Rain and then cooler...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING COOLER AFTER FRIDAY... Some areas will get a dose of rain this evening, but the rest of Michiana is still desperately wanting rain. It looks like a good chance for showers and storms later Friday and Friday night...even potential for damaging winds and flooding rains in parts of our area. It will then turn much more comfortable, and sunny, by later Saturday. That comfortable air will last through the weekend, and much of next week. There are some additional chances to get scattered showers and storms next week...

Tonight: Evening t’storm in some areas...remaining muggy later. Low: 74, Wind: SW 7-14

Friday: Warm and muggy with a mix of clouds and sunshine...after of showers and storms developing. High: 89, Wind: SW 8-16

Friday night: Showers and a thunderstorm likely. Low: 68

Saturday: Maybe a morning shower in spots, otherwise becoming sunny and much more comfortable. High: 75

