Rain and then cooler...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING COOLER AFTER FRIDAY... Some areas will get a dose of rain this evening, but the rest of Michiana is still desperately wanting rain. It looks like a good chance for showers and storms later Friday and Friday night...even potential for damaging winds and flooding rains in parts of our area. It will then turn much more comfortable, and sunny, by later Saturday. That comfortable air will last through the weekend, and much of next week. There are some additional chances to get scattered showers and storms next week...

Tonight: Evening t’storm in some areas...remaining muggy later. Low: 74, Wind: SW 7-14

Friday: Warm and muggy with a mix of clouds and sunshine...after of showers and storms developing. High: 89, Wind: SW 8-16

Friday night: Showers and a thunderstorm likely. Low: 68

Saturday: Maybe a morning shower in spots, otherwise becoming sunny and much more comfortable. High: 75

Potential thunderstorms Thursday accompany hot and humid weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking showers and thunderstorms after 4pm.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-27-2020

Storms may be strong to severe Thursday and Friday evening.

Hurricane Laura is Louisiana’s strongest storm in more than a century

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Threat to life and property continues as Hurricane Laura gradually weakens.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-27-2020 First Alert Weather

Threat to life and property continues as Hurricane Laura gradually weakens.

Heat should lead to rain

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HEAT SHOULD LEAD TO RAIN... It was hot and humid today, and will be again on Thursday. But as a couple of fronts come this way, we should see an increasing chance for showers and storms later this week. We definitely need the rain in most of Michiana. Our first slight chance for rain is late Thursday...then a better chance later Thursday night and early Friday...with the best chance late Friday and Friday night. After that, we have a prolonged period of more comfortable air coming our way...that will include the weekend and most of next week. There are some chances for scattered showers and storms later Monday through Tuesday...

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT

First Alert: Dangerous heat and humidity Wednesday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
One of the warmest days of the 2020 summer season, so far

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather Day 8-26-2020

One of the warmest days of the 2020 summer season, so far

Hottest day of the week tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT AND HUMID... That's the key to the next 2, and maybe 3, days here in Michiana, then it will become much more comfortable as we head through the weekend. Some areas, mainly north and east of South Bend, had showers and storms today. Niles even had some wind damage first thing this morning in a storm. We'll stay dry now overnight, Wednesday and Wednesday night. By later Thursday we'll have a chance for a spotty thunderstorm. Later Friday and Friday night will be our best chance to get rain and storms. They could linger into early Saturday, but most of the weekend will be drier and much more comfortable...