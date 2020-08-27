Protest in South Bend to seek justice for Jacob Blake

Black Lives Matter South Bend held a rally for 29-year-old Jacob Blake Wednesday at the Jon Hunt Plaza in downtown South Bend.

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha Wisconsin a few days ago.

While we are waiting to learn all of the facts about this incident, protesters said they have had enough and want justice.

“People like me, us people of color, the minorities, we have to add the fear of being eliminated, abused and murdered in cold blood every time we see a white SUV, Sedan or badge,” said one of the speakers.

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach Niele Ivey also made an appearance at the protest.

Organizers said they are currently working with city officials on a Citizens Review Board for the South Bend Police Department, and believe these protests will continue to spark some change.

