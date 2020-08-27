Potential thunderstorms Thursday accompany hot and humid weather

TODAY:

Another hot and humid day. A muggy start to the day with wake up temperatures near 80! Afternoon highs soar into the low 90s, once again. A strong breeze from the SW will usher in more heat and humidity, sparking some afternoon thunderstorms. Best chance of stormy weather around 9pm. We’re under a marginal risk of severe weather with gusty winds and small hail. There’s a moderate swim risk at Michigan beaches.

TONIGHT:

A few isolated showers on the radar, otherwise dry and muggy. Lows in the middle 70s.

TOMORROW:

We’re under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather with elevated levels of humidity. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Storms will be on the radar as early as 11am with strong to severe potential around 4pm. The cold front rolls through at midnight, sparking another round of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Severe weather looks likely, so be weather aware.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.