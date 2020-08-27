Notre Dame responds to Lou Holtz’s comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame football head coach Lou Holtz gave a speech last night at the Republican convention.

During that speech, he said the Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history, and they are Catholics in name only and abandon innocent lives.

Notre Dame President Reverend John Jenkins released a statement on those remarks today, saying, “While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the university’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the university endorses his views, any candidate or any political party.”

Read the full statement below:

“While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the University’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party. Moreover, we Catholics should remind ourselves that while we may judge the objective moral quality of another’s actions, we must never question the sincerity of another’s faith, which is due to the mysterious working of grace in that person’s heart. In this fractious time, let us remember that our highest calling is to love.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.