Notre Dame reports 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(Trend line: 7-day moving average)(ND.edu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There have been 512 (+16) positive cases from 4,738 (+415) total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 483 undergraduates, 24 graduate students and 5 employees.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It’s updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

The dashboard is sometimes adjusted as results are sorted out.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday last week, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

