Michigan reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases

(WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 16* more coronavirus deaths and 758 new cases on Thursday.
*The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
There have been at least 6,440 deaths and 99,958 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases were reported.
Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.
Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.
Sunday: 4 more coronavirus death, 768 new cases were reported.
Saturday: 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, over 400 new cases were reported.
Berrien County has had 70 (+1) deaths and 1,644 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 16 (+1) deaths and 398 (+3) confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 671 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.
