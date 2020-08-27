Michigan reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases

(WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 16* more coronavirus deaths and 758 new cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,440 deaths and 99,958 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus death, 768 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, over 400 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 70 (+1) deaths and 1,644 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+1) deaths and 398 (+3) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 671 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.