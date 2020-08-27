Advertisement

Michigan City to reopen beaches to those with valid stickers

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow, Michigan City will reopen its beaches to residents of LaPorte County who possess a valid 2019 or 2020 beach sticker.

This comes after Washington Park was temporarily closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

But there are some guidelines.

No groups of more than ten people will be permitted, and face coverings must be worn at all times, unless you are swimming or jogging.

Washington Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

However, there will be no lifeguards on duty.

