Medical Moment: New COVID-19 test contains gold particles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health experts say COVID-19 testing is an important step in controlling the spread of the virus, but there are drawbacks.

Details on newly designed tests that are proving to be fast and accurate.

Many Americans have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, but it can still take anywhere from several days to a week before results are available.

Researchers have now developed a test where the results are ready within minutes.

And as Martie Salt reports, one of the key materials scientists are using may be worth its weight in gold.

Pan and his team are planning to meet with the FDA in the next month to discuss getting an emergency use authorization for the test, meaning the usual clearance process would be waived.

The team does need to demonstrate to the FDA that their method produces reliable results.

So far, the scientists say early results have been very promising.

