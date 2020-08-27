Advertisement

Indiana reports 1,164 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on Thursday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6 more coronavirus deaths and 1,164 new cases on Thursday.

At least 3,047 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 90,504 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 841 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 688 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 618 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,010 new cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,050 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 4,922 (+101) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,485 (+45) cases and 97 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,140 (+13) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,009 (+7) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 871 (+8) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 591 (+6) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 199 (+6) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 201 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 93 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

