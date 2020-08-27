Advertisement

Indiana Pacers fire Nate McMillan following 1st-round sweep

McMillan went 183-136 in four seasons with the Pacers
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan two weeks after announcing he would keep the job for two more years. Team officials made the announcement less than 48 hours after the Pacers suffered their second straight sweep in the first round of the playoffs. McMillan went 183-136 in four seasons with the Pacers, going to the playoffs each season. But Indiana never reached the second round and endured the first three four-game sweeps in the franchise’s NBA history. McMillan was just 3-16 with Indiana in the postseason.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

